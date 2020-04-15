Talk about perfect partners!

Adam Ray and Brad Williams are competing on Justine Marino's team on tonight's all-new episode of The Funny Dance Show, and based on this clip alone, they seem to be totally in sync.

Plus, Williams thinks they have an advantage going into the competition.

"I think we're gonna win. We have a nice combo—we have Jewish and dwarf," he says in rehearsal. "Pretty good! Pretty solid. I think that's a good one."

When the two hit the stage, they're dancing to Sia's "Elastic Heart." Ray is dressed as the pop star while Williams is impersonating her frequent collaborator, Maddie Ziegler. Throughout the performance, the duo emulates two people who have grown apart trying to find each other again. It concludes in the best way possible, too—with Ray lifting and cradling the wig-wearing Williams.

Both Marino and judge Allison Holker end up describing the routine as "magical."

"Y'all were at the two opposite ends of the stage reaching for each other, crawling for each other," she tells the pair. "You guys were locked in together and I'm locked in with y'all!"