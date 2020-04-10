Chrissy Teigen Corrects Fans After Taylor Swift Lyric Mix-Up

Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 8:27 AM
Getty Images
No, Chrissy Teigen wasn't tweeting about Taylor Swift.
The Chrissy's Court star is clarifying her comments on social media after fans thought she was referencing T.Swift's song, "The Archer." It all started on Thursday when Teigen tweeted, "is cutting your nose off to spite your face a sagittarius thing or just a dumb idiot thing I can't stop wanting to do."
As Swifties will know, the Grammy winner's song "The Archer" includes the lyrics, "I cut off my nose just to spite my face." The line is reference to overreacting, or having a self-destructive reaction to a situation.
When fans of T.Swift saw Teigen's tweet, they assumed she had been listening to her pal's music, considering Swift is a Sagittarius too. However, that wasn't exactly the case here, though Teigen does love Swift's music.
After seeing the number of Swift-related responses to her previous tweet, Teigen returned to social media late Thursday to clarify her comments.
"Not okay with the amount of people who think this line was created by Taylor Swift," Teigen wrote. "I am not talking about Taylor Swift, whose music I love but did not exist in the 12th century."
Though she was not referencing the superstar artist, Teigen and T.Swift have been pals for years, with Swift even performing with Teigen's husband John Legend during her 1989 World Tour in 2015. Legend joined Swift on the Staples Center stage in Los Angeles to sing "All of Me" as Teigen watched in the audience.
It was also just months ago that Teigen took to social media to defend Swift after she saw a sexist tweet aimed at the "Lover" singer.
"uhhhh you're a f--kin weird ass," Teigen wrote in response to the tweet as Swifties everywhere applauded.
