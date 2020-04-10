Selena Gomez Shares the Story Behind Her New Song "Boyfriend"

Selena Gomez, Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels appeared on Friday's episode of New Music Daily with Zane Lowe and spoke about the inspiration behind "Boyfriend."

Tranter—who co-wrote the song with Gomez, Michaels, Jon Wienner and Sam Homaee—said the chorus "came super quick" and that they "had to massage the verses a couple times." He also said the chorus was maybe his "favorite" chorus that he's ever been a part of.

"It happened literally from a text message," Michaels added.

Gomez then elaborated on the "cool moment."

"When I want to do more, it is sometimes like, 'You know what? Today, I just don't know what I'm actually feeling. So, maybe it's not going to be anything,'" she said. "But I text her, I said, 'Well, it's like I feel like I've covered everything on the album.' I was like, 'I don't know. Life's good. I want a boyfriend. That's about it.' And she's like, 'LOL, whatever.' And I come in the studio and that's literally the title."

Tranter then emphasized the use of the word "want" versus the use of the word "need."

"Those are two very different, very important words. So, we made sure to make that very clear," he said. "Because, no one needs a f--king boyfriend. You can want one, but no one needs one."