Looks like Ryan Reynolds has a little competition.

On Thursday, Blake Lively successfully trolled her husband once again with a hilarious Instagram post. After the Deadpool star gave his fitness trainer Don Saladino a shout-out on his Stories to share his at-home workouts, Blake seized the opportunity to poke fun at Ryan's post, noting that the celebrity trainer's shirtless promotional image felt very Tinder-esque.

Reposting his original story to her account, she replied, "@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right. This isn't working," adding, "Oh…swipe UP." Now we can't wait to see if Ryan has a response queued up.

Fans of the couple know that trolling each other on social media has become one of Blake and Ryan's favorite hobbies. To celebrate his gin brand Aviation Gin's feature on VinePair, he reposted the honorable mention several times on his Instagram account, which prompted Blake to write, "My husband has no chill."