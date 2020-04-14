How Georgina Chapman Found Love Again With Adrien Brody

Bouncing back after a breakup can be tricky. After a bad breakup? It can feel nearly impossible.

And Georgina Chapman knows from bad breakups. Regardless of whether she should have been a bit more aware of then-husband Harvey Weinstein's insidious actions she was, by her own admission, shocked when the accusations of sexual harassment, assault and rape began to roll in from dozens of women in October 2017. "There was a part of me that was terribly naive—clearly, so naive," she told Vogue in 2018. "I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief!"

By the time he was found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree, two of the five counts he faced during his New York City trial, this past February, however, she only felt sadness. "She's still heart broken and grieving for all the victims," a source told E! News. "The pain of that will never go away."