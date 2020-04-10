And the burns just keep on coming.

On Thursday, Hannah Ann Sluss poked fun at Peter Weber once again with a "spicy" post on Instagram. Taking to her stories, The Bachelor alum trolled the fan-favorite pilot over his "manhood" again—this time, using actual cauliflower. While showing off her chef skills by documenting the delicious buffalo cauliflower bites she made with her air fryer, she wrote, "Definitely not bland, I like mine extra spicy."

Bachelor Nation fans know that the caption was a sly reference to the comments she made during her interview on Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe. Earlier that day, Hannah Ann joined host Kaitlyn Bristowe and compared Peter's "manhood" to a cauliflower. When asked to explain her choice, she explained it was "because it has no taste," adding, "Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It's just bland. There's no taste."

Playing along, the former Bachelorette joked that she envisioned it being "more of a limp asparagus," to which Hannah Ann quipped, "Yes, but asparagus is good though. Cauliflower is just bland."