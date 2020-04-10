Happy birthday, Elle Fanning!

The actress turned 22 years old on Thursday. To celebrate, her mother surprised her with a cake. The treat, which was created by Big Sugar Bakeshop in California, featured Strawberry Shortcake sitting on top of a pale pink dessert. It also included several strawberry designs and the words "happy 22nd birthday Elle" written in red icing. In addition, the iconic cartoon character wore a mask amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Anyone who knows me knows I loooove strawberries!" the Maleficent star wrote alongside a picture of the cake via Instagram. "My mom surprised me with the cutest most hilarious cake all thanks to @bigsugarbakeshop! Strawberry Shortcake celebrates her birthday in style, even during a pandemic!"

It's no secret Elle is a fan of the character. She even has a picture of Strawberry Shortcake on her phone case and has dressed up like her for Halloween.

Her mom wasn't the only one in the famous family to mark the major milestone. Her sister, Dakota Fanning, posted a tribute on social media, as well.