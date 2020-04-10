From the streaming platform that brought you Love Is Blind comes Too Hot to Handle. Warning, you are about to enter the "no-bone zone."

In the new 8-episode reality series, 10 hot men and women are sequestered in a tropical paradise (what other kind of paradise did you think would be the setting for a reality show called Too Hot to Handle?) for what they assume is going to be one hot and heavy summer with cameras capturing their every move. But, and there's always a but now, there's a twist. The participants cannot hook up. To win the $100,000 grand prize, there's no kissing, no "heavy petting," no "self-gratification of any kind," Netflix says.

"This retreat is full of the sexiest people in the world," a contestant says in the trailer below.