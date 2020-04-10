Here's What Happened When Joe Jonas Let Sophie Turner Do His Makeup

Joe Jonas has reached a new level of social distancing.

On Thursday, the Jonas Brothers singer got a makeover from his wife Sophie Turner, marking a hilarious turning point. Thankfully, the Game of Thrones alum documented it all on Instagram.

Taking to her Stories, the mom-to-be shared several snaps of her masterpiece, which included purple eyeshadow and a shimmering highlight. "He finally let me do his makeup," she wrote on one pic, where the "Sucker" singer can be seen rocking his bold eye look while wearing his gaming headset. Getting a closer look at her work, Sophie snapped a picture of his profile and wrote, "That highlight."

In addition to treating her husband to a makeover, Sophie also passed the time by building an impressive LEGO replica of the Batmobile. Proud of his significant other, Joe gave fans a look at her creation on his Instagram Stories, writing, "@sophiet crushed this one."