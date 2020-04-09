Rapper Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities are revealing rapper Chynna Rogers died of an accidental overdose.

In a statement to E! News, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Health stated the cause of death for Chynna Rogers was determined to be an accidental drug overdose.

The rapper had previously struggled with drug addiction, but said she had been sober since 2017. In an interview with Pitchfork, the 25-year-old shared she was able to openly discuss her experience with addiction because it was "in hindsight" after completing rehab.

"I see a lot of artists decide they want to go through s--t with their fans, and that's cool because it gives your fans something to hold onto. But I need to handle it myself first, and then, when I've figured out how I want to word it, we can talk about it—y'all not about to go through it with me," she explained.