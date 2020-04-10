Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 12:00 PM
Hi, how are you?
We hope this finds you well. But if you are feeling a little down—which is totally valid and OK!—we're hoping this week's offerings in our weekly Feel Good Friday will bring a smile to you face, with one of the stories being all about the power of a friendly face in times of distress or anxiety.
As the public continues to practice social distancing, people are coming together in surprising ways to show their love and appreciation for one another. One husband in Texas made sure his wife knew she wasn't alone in the hospital even though he couldn't be in her room with her, while one friendly toddler isn't ready to stop having small talk just yet on his daily walks.
Plus, one Hollywood mogul decided to surprise at-risk grocery shoppers in the South by covering tabs at multiple supermarkets and another celebrity highlighted how big a small gesture can be with the help of her mailman.
Should you need a little pick-me-up, here are six uplifting stories to head into the weekend with...
Kelly Harrell Connor
Out of safety precautions, Albert and Kelly Connor cannot be together while she undergoes chemotherapy. However, this didn't stop Albert from showing his love for his wife.
The father of three held a sign outside of her room at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Sugar Land, Texas, that read, "I can't be with you but i'm here." He also thanked the hospital staff on his poster.
"I didn't feel right not being a part of it because I had promised her that I would be there every step of the way and I felt like I would be breaking my word," Albert told Good Morning America. "I just got a poster board and our kids and I colored it."
@tobymarriott
Well, if this doesn't make you smile, I don't know what will.
Meet Ralph, the friendliest 3-year-old who went viral this week after a video of him taking a walk was posted. "My 3-year-old nephew is the friendliest toddler you'd ever wish to meet, and always says hello to all the people he walks past," his uncle Toby Marriott wrote on Twitter, where the video was originally posted.
You see, Ralph is used to having a lot of people to say hi to on his walks, but since the streets are a bit more empty lately, he's been pretending to interact with people. "Hi! Hi! Good morning!" Ralph says to no one in the video as he walks down the street.
Consider your mood instantly lifted.
Instagram/captain_wolf82
A respiratory therapist in San Diego wanted to help patients feel more at ease, so he came up with a unique way of providing them the comfort of a friendly smile, despite wearing a mask.
Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE," Robertino wrote on Instagram. "A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile."
Since Robertino's post, other health professionals have started doing the same.
Article continues below
Tyler Perry is doing what he can to help his community, picking up the tab at 29 grocery stores in the Louisiana and Atlanta area during the hour reserved for elderly and high-risk customers.
The mogul teamed up with Winn-Dixie to pick up the tab on April 8, and the supermarket company took to Twitter to thank the New Orleans native, "Thank you to our friend @tylerperry for paying it forward... Winn-Dixie applauds your love for community and sincere generosity. #StrongerTogether #WinningTogether."
Perry, 50, also paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Atlanta-area Krogers stores during the hour designated for older and high-risk shoppers, helping nearly 3,000 senior citizens.
Spectrum Retirement Communities
Just keep playin'! That was Matthew McConaughey's message to virtual bingo players when he unexpectedly joined their special group to call the numbers and showed off his rousing announcing skills.
In a video shared by the Spectrum Retirement Communities, the Oscar winner, who has also donated money to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, was joined by his wife Camila Alves, their kids, and his mother, Kay, to reveal the numbers.
In a statement, the retirement home said the small and surprising act of kindness "gave [the residents] hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time."
If you are craving more McConaughey feel-good content, he's also been re-watching some of his old movies on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits and his take on them now in a series he's calling McConaughey Takes. First up? How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. You're welcome
Let Sophia Bush and her mailman remind you how simple it can be to be kind.
JP has been the One Tree Hill star's UPS delivery man for a long time, with Bush writing on Instagram, "He's one of my favorite people to see at my front door, or on the road when I'm walking my dogs. He's full of joy and always has a great big "hello!" to offer, which never fails to result in a huge smile from residents."
So when she made a massive batch of chicken stew and bone broth, she decided to bottle it in mason jars and hand out to her neighbors and neighborhood essential workers, like JP.
"It's a small act of kindness, within my control in an out of control world. Cooking and serving reminded me that we can steer our own ships at any time," Bush captioned a social-distance selfie with JP. "So. Whatever way you might be able to extend yourself to a neighbor, a friend, or an essential worker today, I encourage you! Love ya, JP!"
Article continues below
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?