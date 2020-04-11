The bad news? If you had tickets to Coachella this year, you're going to have to wait a little bit longer.

As we all know by now, the global coronavirus pandemic that has brought much of the world to a grinding halt has forced events like the beloved annual SoCal music festival to postpone their plans. And that means that wristband holders planning to travel out to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. for either weekend one on April 10-12 or weekend two on April 17-19 now must stay put, hoping to gather this fall when the show can go on.

The good news? You don't have to wait until October to listen to the music from any of the bands and artist who were scheduled to be performing on the main stage or in any of the many tents scattered across the grounds. And even better, there's no racing from the Sahara Tent to the main stage to catch to acts who are performing back-to-back or, even worse, at conflicting times! In the effort of bringing Coachella into your home and on your own schedule while you wait out the postponement, we here at The MixtapE! have put together a playlist of 20 of our favorite tracks from acts on this year's line-up. So bust out your flower crowns, turn your speakers up, and prepare to dance!