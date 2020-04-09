Saturday Night Live is coming back, with a twist.

SNL hasn't produced new episodes since the Daniel Craig-hosted March 7 episode because of the spread of the coronavirus. However, on Saturday, April 11, the long-running series will return with original content featuring material produced remotely by Saturday Night Live cast members who are practicing social distancing. "Weekend Update" will be part of the new episode.

Saturday Night Live originally had new episodes planned for March 28, April 4 and April 11. John Krasinski was set to host the March 28 episode with musical guest Dua Lipa. Production is now on hold indefinitely after previously being suspended on March 16.