Putting the past in the past?

On tonight's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella decided it was time to reconnect with their estranged father as they were finishing up chapters for their memoir, Incomparable. Although Brie had already begun to rebuild her relationship with dad Jon Garcia, Nikki was nervous about the reunion, especially since she knew mom Kathy Colace wouldn't be happy about it.

"My sister and I have been through a lot of s--t. What's hard about that is, sometimes, you have to share those stories, even if you've forgiven people," Nikki shared in a confessional. "But, the last time I saw my dad it was five years ago. We've been in and out of each other's lives. And it's just been a rocky relationship."

Regardless, Nikki hoped that a reconnection with her dad would allow her to reconnect with her Mexican roots. Yet, she knew this hope wouldn't sit well with Kathy and brother JJ Garcia, as they were still angry about the past.