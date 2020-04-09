Colton Haynes Mourns Death of His Sister Julie After Cancer Battle

Colton Haynes is mourning the loss of a very special family member.

On Thursday morning, the actor took to social media and revealed that his sister had passed away after a long battle with cancer.

"I'm at a loss for words. My beautiful sister Julie passed away from a long battle with Cancer. My heart hurts," Colton shared with his 6.4 million fans and followers on Instagram. "Trying my hardest to focus on being grateful that she doesn't have to suffer any longer & remembering all the incredible times we've had together...but I just feel absolutely gutted that our family can't be together to hold one another during this crippling time. I love you."

In his post, Colton shared several photos of his sister including sibling trips to Paris and the beach.

He also included shots from costume parties, family gatherings and subway rides in and around New York City.