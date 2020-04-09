Aca-believe it!

On Thursday, Skylar Astin shared the ultimate #TBT on Instagram, throwing it all the way back to his early Pitch Perfect days with a retro rehearsal video.

In it, the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star and his fellow Barden Treblemakers can be seen running through the choreography of the fictional a capella group's final number, where Skylar wowed the crowd with his rendition of CeeLo Green's "Bright Lights, Big City." Then, the gang moved on to the second portion of the medley where Ben Platt's character Benji delivers a show-stopping performance of "Magic" by B.o.B featuring Rivers Cuomo.

Skylar's nostalgic post was inspired by his Pitch Perfect castmate Rebel Wilson, who shared a video of herself rehearsing the moves for her solo in the 2012 film's final scene to Pitbull and Ne-Yo's "Give Me Everything."

"TBT to PP1," he captioned the video. "Following Rebels trend, and posting old rehearsal footage. The role of Benji is performed spontaneously by Binky. (Ben was at a fitting)."