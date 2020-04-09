Riverdale's Musical Poster Begs You to "Scratch That Itch"

Riverdale is finally back next week, and it's back with a bang.

When the principal declares that Kevin can't perform a number from the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch in the school variety show, Kevin and the entire school rebel, turning the entire show into basically just a production of the Broadway hit about a rock singer telling the somewhat tragic story of her life after a botched sex change operation.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the poster, which features Kevin made up as Hedwig, along with a tagline: "Scratch that itch."

Even Cole Sprouse, who has often said he doesn't want to sing, will be singing once again, and each performance will represent the inner struggles of each character, and there might even be a "forbidden showmance" to look out for. (Hopefully no one gets murdered at the end this time, though.)