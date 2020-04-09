Justin Timberlake has accomplished many things, but 24-hour parenting is a whole new challenge.

With social distancing taking effect around the world, the Grammy-winning star and his longtime wife, Golden Globe nominee Jessica Biel, headed over to their Montana home with their son Silas.

"To be honest, we thought the best way to kind of do our part was—we have a place in Montana and so, we came up here," he shared in an interview on SiriusXM Hits1.

"We feel very lucky and kind of blessed that we—we're in a place where—they're pretty socially distant here anyway where our place is and so, I mean just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice," the famed performer explained.

As for him and Biel, "We're doing good, we're doing good," he answered in response to a co-host frustrated with her own husband during this quarantine.