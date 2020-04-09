EXCLUSIVE!

Try Not to Drool While Top Chef's Tom Colicchio Whips Up a Delicious Vegetarian Dish

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020

If this doesn't make you hungry, we don't know what will.

As fans of Top Chef surely know, head judge and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio loves to create an incredible dish that features an amazing cut of meat. Yet, in this exclusive look at an all-new episode of the Bravo digital series, Metro by T-Mobile's What Would Tom Do? , Colicchio concocts a completely vegetarian dish that will make you drool.

This meal is inspired from tonight's all-new Top Chef All Stars L.A., where the contestants are tasked with making a progressive vegetarian meal for Padma Lakshmi, Colicchio, Gail Simmons and guest judge Jeremy Fox. So, what does the famed chef have in store for us?

"Everything I do, whenever I write a menu, it starts with vegetables. It's starts with produce, so this is my mini Santa Monica Farmer's Market," Colicchio states. "I have my flavors, I have everything that I want. But what do I do with these?"

The answer: Agnolotti stuffed with delicata squash. "If you're going to eat your veggies, you might as well mix it with pasta," the head judge quips.

However, per a "Tom fun fact" above, delicata squash is sweet and a good source of potassium and fiber. Doesn't sound like your everyday vegetable!

After Colicchio has the squash put in the oven and oversees the brussels sprouts, he then begins to make pasta from scratch. While talking through the recipe, Colicchio decides to go with brown butter for the unique dish.

Once everything is prepared, meaning the fresh Agnolotti is stuffed with puree, the chef is ready to put the pasta and vegetables in hot water. Warning: A rapid boil may cause Agnolotti to explode.

For the final delicious results, be sure to watch the footage above!

Watch Top Chef Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

