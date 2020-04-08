Julia Louis Dreyfus' Hilarious Coronavirus PSA Proves She Really Is a National Treasure

As a celebrity, Julia Louis-Dreyfusis used to certain luxuries and privileges.

For one, she almost always has a glam team on call to make sure she's red carpet ready for even the smallest of appearances. But, in this trying time, the star is making a small sacrifice for the greater. 

The Veep star participated in a public service announcement for the state of California, without the assistance of her beauty squad. Not wanting to look too unkempt, however, Julia decided to take matters into her own hands and plastered on a good amount of red lipstick, cover-up and other makeup products. "You know, normally, when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team—a glam team, a professional glam team—who come and help me with my look. But today, they're staying home," explained the Seinfeld actress in a video shared by the Office of the Governor of California. "They're staying safe."

She continued, "And that's what I would like you to do. Please stay home. Please stay safe, and help us flatten the curve. And if you do happen to go out please maintain six feet of physical distance."

Obviously, her haphazard makeup was a joke, but the Governor's office still told her, "You've never looked better."

Other stars are posting their own videos encouraging people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Stars like Jennifer LopezDavid Beckham and Eva Longoria shared clips of themselves revealing who they're staying home for. Kevin Bacon kicked off the initiative to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with a cheeky spin on the eponymous concept of "six degrees of separation." 

The actor explained in his video, "So if you're home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more folks involved, the merrier - because we're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!)" 

Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

