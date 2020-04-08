''Friday'' Singer Rebecca Black Comes Out as Queer

Rebecca Black is opening up about her sexuality and identifying as queer.

In a recent interview with Dating Straight podcast hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman, Black shared that she had recently gone through a breakup with a woman.

"I was dating someone and I know they might watch this... but one of the reasons that we went through this breakup was because I was really needed alone time, not from them, but just in general," she continued. "But I'm doing okay... every day really is different."

On the topic of putting a label on her sexuality, Black said, "I made a conscious decision to not like 'come out' but to just like, I don't know, people started asking and I stopped responding. I'm still in the process it feels like."

When asked how she specifically identifies, Black answered: "Every day is different, it's something that over the past few years I've obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about... and with you guys, my friends and my family."