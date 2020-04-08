Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have something exciting to celebrate.

On Wednesday, the dynamic duo came together to ring in the 1st anniversary of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna with a heartwarming montage of their time together. Connecting with her co-anchor via video chat, Hoda paid tribute to Jenna with a sweet message before showing the video.

"It's our one-year anniversary," she said. "It's been a wild ride. As you said Jenna, we've had a couple of maternity leaves, an engagement, we have a studio audience that's waiting for us to come back. We're still finding ways to connect to each other."

Throwing it back to 2019, the video begins with a conversation between the two anchors as they geared up to film their first episode. Sitting backstage in their hair and makeup chairs and holding hands, Hoda says, "You know what? It's day 1, baby! Are you ready?" Together, they cheer, "I'm ready!"