Talk about awkward!

Kris Jenner can't seem to get sex off of her mind while out to lunch with daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in this sneak peek of tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Things seem to start innocently enough, with Kris walking in and making jokes about her lipstick being messed up and her shirt not being on right after being dropped off by boyfriendCorey Gamble. Yet, to Khloe and Kendall's dismay, she's only just begun.

"Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night," Kris says. "You know how that goes!"

Khloe's face says it all. In a confessional interview, she admits loving the dynamic her and her sisters have with Kris—"and I would not change it for the world"—but the oversharing can be a bit much.