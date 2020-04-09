The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing. E! News can exclusively reveal Robert and Anny, who were featured in season seven of the hit TLC series, are expecting a baby.

"Me siento muy feliz y afortunada de compartir la llegada de mi bebe – ‘mi regalo de Dios.' Todavía no ha nacido y es la sensación mas bonita que he sentido. Me ha llenado de alegría saber que tendré a alguien por quien luchar y dar lo mejor de mí. Te espero con mucha emoción," Anny said in an exclusive statement to E! News.

The English translation of her statement from TLC: "I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God.' The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I'll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion."