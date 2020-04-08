We feel you, Naomi Watts.

On Tuesday, the Australian actress gave fans a look into her current social distancing situation with a hilarious—and super relatable—Instagram post. Taken after realizing that all of her appliances are malfunctioning, Naomi let out some much-needed steam as she came to terms what happened.

"Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day...." she shared. In the video, The Impossible star can be seen letting out a silent yell, which she ingeniously dubbed to the sound of a ferocious lion roar.

After sharing her post, she provided an update on the status of her other appliances, noting that she's added her family's blender and her 11-year-old son's computer to the list of broken items. "Oh and then the blender went too and zoom went funky on Kai's computer," she shared. Responding to a fan that joked she is moments away from having the same reaction after suffering her fair share of technical difficulties, Naomi said, "That's what moments like these feel like!!"