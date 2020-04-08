by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 8:21 AM
This is truly the entertainment America needs right now.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the daily headlines can be tough to take. However, on Wednesday, the Today co-hosts managed to mix in some levity by way of Carson Daly cutting his own hair on live TV.
As is the case with many of us around the country, with salons and barber shops closed for the foreseeable future to halt spread of the virus, we're all getting shaggier than usual. So, Daly attempted to cut his own mane with help from his 11-year-old son, Jackson. Making matters more interesting, celebrity stylist Chris Appleton had to give Daly instructions over the phone after his WiFi cut out and he couldn't show him on video.
"It's a good thing I don't work in television or anything," Daly quipped. "This will be fine."
Meanwhile, the co-anchor's 5-year-old daughter, London, adorably stole the spotlight behind him by waving and generally being the star of the show.
"You can stop waving, London," he told his little one with a laugh. "That's ok."
Making matters all the more hilarious, the cameras occasionally cut to his colleagues making various facial expressions as they watched from afar. Eventually, his son took over to cut the back of Daly's head while he monitored using his other daughter Etta's hand mirror.
Daly was pleased with his son's work, but when it came to tackling the top of his hair, he didn't know what to do with his scissors and comb.
Judging by a potentially Photoshopped picture he later posted on Instagram, it looks like the father and son found the solution: just buzzing most of it off.
"Here's the final product!" he wrote online. "I think we did pretty good!"
For more celebrity hair transformations from home, keep scrolling!
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Article continues below
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
"We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME," Pink shared on Instagram as her husband showed off his new style.
Article continues below
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
Article continues below
