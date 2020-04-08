Ahead of the Modern Family series finale, the kids (who aren't really kids anymore) virtually stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live where the talk show host tasked them with quite the scavenger hunt.

On the Tuesday, April 7 show, Jimmy Kimmel had Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and Sarah Hyland dish on the series finale—they haven't seen it yet, they plan to watch with the rest of the world—and who they'll miss the most. All said they live close to each other, so they assume they won't be seeing Ed O'Neill that frequently as he spends quite a bit of time in Hawaii.

Kimmel then tasked the quartet with a scavenger hunt within their own homes. The first task was simple: Bring something you love to the camera. They all brought dogs. The next task? Read a text from Julie Bowen.