by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 7:11 PM
They aren't doctors, but they do play them on TV.
To show their support for the real doctors and nurses and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and nurses from all over TV got together virtually to give a big thank you and maybe also give us a little burst of joy in these tough times.
The video starts with former House, MD star Olivia Wilde, who organized the whole thing, and includes appearances by Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie Howser); Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy); Donald Faison, Zach Braff, and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs); Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie); Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Kal Penn, and Peter Jacobson (House, MD), Julianna Margulies and Maura Tierney (ER), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), and even Jennifer Garner, who played a doctor in Dallas Buyers Club.
Watch the video below.
This isn't the only thing the fake doctors have been able to do. TV shows set in hospitals have been donating masks, gowns, and other medical supplies for the past few weeks, and you can see below which shows have been helping out!
"Raided The Rookie hospital set. With the season wrapped, we didn't have a ton, but I figured every little bit helps. Donated to UCLA Med," Alexi Hawley tweeted.
"My intrepid assistant, Keith Tripler, delivering medical supplies from both 911 and 911: Lone Star productions to area hospitals. Thanks, Keith!" executive producer Tim Minear tweeted.
Fox
The upcoming Fox drama starring Kim Cattrall donated more than five pallets of goods in New Orleans. The donations were divided up between Community Kitchen and Nola Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group. Supplies included cleaning materials, toiletries, food and baby products.
ABC
In a statement, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed Station 19 donated N95 masks and Grey's had a "backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well."
"We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home," she said.
"Thank you to @station19 and @shondaland for the donation of N95 masks to help protect our firefighters during our COVID-19 response #HeroesNotJustOnTV," the Ontario Fire Department posted on Instagram.
Fox's The Resident sent a number of different supplies to a local hospital in Atlanta. Gowns, masks and gloves were among the items donated, Dr. Karen Law confirmed on Instagram. "Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture," she wrote.
Production on Pose season three was shut down and executive producer Ryan Murphy confirmed supplies were headed for donation. "...one of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in season 3 (spoiler) Blanca works as an AIDS/HIV counselor. Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let's all keep giving when and where and how we can," he wrote.
NBC
NBC's New Amsterdam donated a number of supplies, including masks, gloves and gowns, to the New York State Department of Health "to be utilized on the basis of highest need in connection with relief efforts in New York to help the community in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis."
NBC
Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed the show was donated supplies to battle coronavirus. "We are so happy that things we use in the creation of entertainment, can be of service in a real life health crisis," the duo said.
And if you're now in the mood for a nice comforting medical show, we've got a nice little list for you (including where you can stream them) right here.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
