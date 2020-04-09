25 of the Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 3:00 AM
Coachella has never been just about the music.
Across its 20-year history, the annual festival has become synonymous with style—most notably the boho chic aesthetic first popularized by Coachella's earliest celebrity adopters like Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio and Katy Perry.
The Indio, Calif. event, which typically takes place this month but was postponed to October because of the coronavirus outbreak, draws hundreds of thousands of fearless fashion enthusiasts. Among them is Hollywood's trendsetters, whose meticulously crafted ensembles are as hotly-anticipated as Coachella's musical performances. Of course, we're talking about festival mainstays like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Kate Bosworth and so many more.
In honor of what could have been this weekend, we're shouting out our favorite Coachella style icons.
Scroll through our gallery below:
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
GC Images
Article continues below
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Article continues below
Beyonce.com
Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Article continues below
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
ELLA / AKM-GSI
Splash News
Article continues below
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
SplashNews.com
Splash News
Article continues below
Sharpshooter Images /Splash News
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
SplashNews.com
Article continues below
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
AKM-GSI
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Article continues below
Melissa Herwitt/E!
Check out our roundup of the greatest all-time pop culture moments at Coachella here.
