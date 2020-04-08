Happy holidays!

This year, Passover and Easter will feel a little different due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Because people are practicing social distancing and there are stay-at-home orders, these holidays won't be filled with parties and large gatherings.

However, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Easter or Passover with a special dinner, a glass of wine and some dessert. Most importantly, you can still enjoy some quality family time... over FaceTime or Zoom, of course.

To get in the holiday spirit, we've rounded up a few celebrities who have thrown fun and festive gatherings with adorable decorations, amazing dinners with their loved ones and more.

From Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's twinning moment to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable family picture with an Easter bunny to Andy Cohen and his little nugget enjoying time together during Passover, see how your favorite stars celebrated Easter and Passover throughout the years.