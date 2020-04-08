Beyoncé, Selena Gomez and More Stars Celebrating Easter and Passover Over the Years

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 6:00 AM

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Easter 2017, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Beyonce/Instagram

Happy holidays!

This year, Passover and Easter will feel a little different due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Because people are practicing social distancing and there are stay-at-home orders, these holidays won't be filled with parties and large gatherings.

However, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Easter or Passover with a special dinner, a glass of wine and some dessert. Most importantly, you can still enjoy some quality family time... over FaceTime or Zoom, of course.

To get in the holiday spirit, we've rounded up a few celebrities who have thrown fun and festive gatherings with adorable decorations, amazing dinners with their loved ones and more.

From Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's twinning moment to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable family picture with an Easter bunny to Andy Cohen and his little nugget enjoying time together during Passover, see how your favorite stars celebrated Easter and Passover throughout the years.

Photos

Royal Family at 2019 Easter Sunday Service

Enjoy these glorious pics of stars with their loved ones on Easter and Passover.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Easter 2017, Instagram

Instagram

Beyoncé

The Homecoming star and her daughter have a cute twinning moment.

Nicole Kidman, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Nicole Kidman

All eyes are on the Big Little Lies star with her gorgeous "Easter bonnet."

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James

Instagram

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The family that matches together, slays together.

Debra Messing, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Debra Messing

"Passover Seder with our chosen family," the actress writes.

Reese Witherspoon, Easter 2016

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Reese isn't walking the red carpet but she's still looking fabulous with her fun, festive and flirty dress.

Yael Grobglas, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Yael Grobglas

"Happy Passover," the Jane the Virgin star shares.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

The couple looks picture perfect, as they celebrate a family brunch for Easter.

Ansel Elgort, Easter 2016

Instagram

Ansel Elgort

Hare-larious! Elgort gets into the holiday spirit with bunny ears and fluffy slippers.

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin, Easter 2019

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host spends quality time with his little nugget during Passover.

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William & Kate Middleton

The royal couple celebrates Easter in Australia and attends church in 2014.

Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Zach Braff & Sarah Chalke

Our kind of Scrubs reunion!

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell, Ace, Birdie, Kids, Son, Daughter, Easter 2019

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Springing forward with a family celebration.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Fergie, Axl

Instagram

Fergie

Smile for the camera! Fergie and her little one pose with an Easter bunny.

Selena Gomez, Easter

BACKGRID

Selena Gomez

The Rare songstress heads to Sunday church on Easter.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Easter

Ciara & Russell Wilson

A vision in white! The family looks effortlessly elegant in their all-white outfits.

Josh Peck, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Josh Peck

Have you seen anything cuter? The answer is no.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Easter 2017

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Strike a pose! The couple joins in on the photo fun with their daughter, Luna.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Instagram, Easter

Instagram

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Name a more iconic duo? The couple (at the time) slays their holiday photo.

Thomas Rhett, Easter 2018

Instagram

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

All smiles! The country singer spends quality time with his family during the holidays.

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

PacificCoastNews.com

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

Bunny love! The Hills stars gaze into each other's eyes on Easter Sunday.

Here's to an awesome Easter and Passover this year.

