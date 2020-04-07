How the Modern Family Cast Has Changed Over the Years

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 4:15 PM
They grow up so fast, don't they?
It's been 11 years since Modern Family first made its debut on ABC, and tomorrow night, the show comes to an end. We've watched the entire family grow up both on screen and off, and now it's time to remind ourselves what the Pritchett and Dunphy families looked like way back when, and now.
Some of the kids are practically unrecognizable nowadays, and everyone has changed in some way or another over the past 11 years.
You'll be able to see just how much they've changed in the documentary airing before tomorrow night's finale, which features ample footage from behind-the-scenes of the filming of the pilot, including interviews with the kids, some of whom were 10 years old at the time.
But until then, you can see their pilot selves side by side with their season 11 selves by scrolling down!
Check out how the cast has changed below:
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Sarah Hyland was 18 when she began playing Haley Dunphy, and is now 29. She's about to get married to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, and is working on a pilot with Emily V. Gordon, based on real-life experiences.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Ariel Winter was 11 when Modern Family began, and is now 22. She hasn't announced any future projects just yet.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Nolan Gould was 10 years old at the start of the series, and he's now 21. He's in an upcoming movie called Camp with Joey King, he's kind of ripped now, and never forget our favorite fun fact about Nolan Gould: He's a member of Mensa!
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was three when she joined the cast in 2011, and is now 12.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Rico Rodriguez was 10 when the show began, and is now 21.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Jeremy Maguire, who plays Joe, wasn't yet born when the shoe premiered in 2009. He was born in 2011, and joined the show in 2015. He's now eight!
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Ty Burrell was 41 at the start of the series, and is now 52. He's currently also lending his voice to Fox's Duncanville.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Sofia Vergara was 36 when Modern started filming, and is now 47. She's signed on to be a judge on the next season of America's Got Talent.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Julie Bowen was 39 at the start of the series, and is now 50. She's producing and starring in an upcoming pilot called Raised by Wolves.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Jesse Tyler Ferguson was 33 during the pilot and is now 44. He's currently hosting HGTV's Extreme Makeover Home Edition reboot.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Eric Stonestreet was 37 when the pilot filmed, and is now 48.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Ed O'Neill was 63 when Modern began, and is about to be 74.
ABC/Jill Greenberg
Reid Ewing was 20 when the pilot taped, turns 32 this year.
Modern Family's farewell begins tomorrow at 8 p.m., with a documentary celebrating the series, followed by the two-part finale starting at 9 p.m. on ABC.
