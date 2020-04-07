How the Modern Family Cast Has Changed Over the Years

They grow up so fast, don't they?

It's been 11 years since Modern Family first made its debut on ABC, and tomorrow night, the show comes to an end. We've watched the entire family grow up both on screen and off, and now it's time to remind ourselves what the Pritchett and Dunphy families looked like way back when, and now.

Some of the kids are practically unrecognizable nowadays, and everyone has changed in some way or another over the past 11 years.

You'll be able to see just how much they've changed in the documentary airing before tomorrow night's finale, which features ample footage from behind-the-scenes of the filming of the pilot, including interviews with the kids, some of whom were 10 years old at the time.

But until then, you can see their pilot selves side by side with their season 11 selves by scrolling down!