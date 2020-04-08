EXCLUSIVE!

Summer House Sneak Peek: Jules Daoud Breaks Down in Tears After the Drama at Kyle Cooke's Birthday

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 8:00 AM

An awkward house meeting.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Summer House, the housemates sit down to discuss the drama that unfolded at Kyle Cooke's birthday bash. For those who missed it, after Jules Daoud confronted Jordan Verroi for trashing her to Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, Carl Radke exploded at the Cincinnati-born housemate.

Specifically, Carl accused Daoud and Verroi of "literally torpedoing this entire f--king summer" and informed her that no one wants her in the house. Thus, things are more than awkward heading into this housemate meeting.

"We're trying to have a meeting about the situation in the house, which obviously was bad. Things went bad," Berner notes to her housemates. "I do believe she deserves to know what's going on."

As the group agrees to talk through the drama, Cooke asks for clarity about what exactly happened.

"Like yes, I was mad that he yelled at me and went off at me, but it was your birthday, we're in a house together, I wanted to put it past us and just have a good time," Daoud defends. "And then, I go up to Carl and Carl's screaming at me that no one wants me here."

In response, Radke notes that Daoud is "so disconnected from everybody else." Upon hearing this, Daoud gets emotional, telling the group that she's "really trying."

"It's a tough f--king group! And I'm sorry that you feel that way about me," she tearfully adds. "That just really breaks my f--king heart."

Could her stay at the Summer House be coming to an end? For that answer, be sure to check out tonight's all-new episode.

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

