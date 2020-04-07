Teresa Giudice has laid her father to rest.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her family held a special memorial service for Giacinto Gorga, who passed away last Friday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Teresa took to Instagram to share a video clip of her late father's ceremony. In the footage, Gorga's grandchildren could be seen releasing doves from a beautifully decorated box.

The grandkids, which included Teresa and Joe Gorga's kids, were all dressed in black. Moreover, as they released the doves, Italian music played in the background.

"today we set you free," the reality TV personality captioned her touching post. "fly high to mommy."

Teresa's brother also wrote the same message on his Instagram page.

"The beautiful Grandchildren watching the doves fly into the heavens in honor of their Nonno," Melissa Gorga, Joe's wife, shared, alongside a photo of the kids looking up in the sky.