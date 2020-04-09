Your skin can always benefit from a little self-care, and one of the best ways to rejuvenate your complexion is by getting a facial. Thankfully, celebrity facialist Vanessa Hernandez says that a spa-quality facial can be achieved at home—with the proper tools, of course.

According to the VH Skincare founder, who has helped stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Amber Valletta and more get their skin red-carpet ready, recreating her go-to facial is the key to creating the perfect at-home spa day. And, it only requires three easy steps: Exfoliate, infuse and restore.

Step 1: Exfoliate

"First and foremost, it is super important to exfoliate your face," she tells E! News exclusively. "Exfoliating not only reveals a stunning canvas by making your skin appear smoother, polished and youthful, it also makes it easier and more effective for product penetration."