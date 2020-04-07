Dan Conner is a man of conflicting emotions. The widower at the heart of The Conners, the spinoff to ABC's Roseanne revival that killed off Roseanne Barr's character in the series premiere, grew close to Louise (Katey Sagal), only to cut things off with the character. In the sneak peek above, Dan (John Goodman) confesses to daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) that he misses Louise.

"The guys were talking about how bad I screwed up, and they're right. I miss her, OK? I miss Louise," Dan says.

"That's not a bad thing," Becky says.

"Yes, it is. Because every time I think about the things I'd be doing with her—going to concerts, bowling a few games, anything fun—I feel guilty because I was supposed to be doing that with your mom," Dan says.