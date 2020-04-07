Colton Underwood is giving his fans an update on his health.

In late March, the Bachelor star took to social media to tell his followers that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. Since that time, Colton has been sharing his journey with his fans. And in a new post on Instagram, the 28-year-old star says that he has "made a full recovery" and thanks girlfriend Cassie Randolph for her support.

"I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me," Colton wrote alongside a photo with Cassie. "Not only physically, but mentally too (and I'm probably the most high maintenance patient). She's hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart."

"Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together," Colton continued. "I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well."