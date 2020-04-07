As fans will recall, Flanagan went home during week seven of The Bachelor. During the podcast, Flanagan alleged Weber was "getting manipulated" on the program and claimed it "pissed" her off, which is why she wanted to help him.

"And again, I wasn't the best contestant for the show, and I think everyone knows that," she continued. "But even with him, on the show, I'd see him getting manipulated and I just wanted to be like, 'Can you stop! Like, make your own decision. Like, stop!' Even in terms of, like, him and my relationship on the show, you know, the first couple of weeks I saw him, like, look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one, and I could tell a hundred percent that, like, producers were in his head. Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us, but he had this, like, demeanor towards me that was, like, so pissed off, and I was looking at him like, 'What the hell were you told? Because, you know what, nothing happened here for you to have this, like, attitude.' And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind-the-scenes, and I was like, 'This is bulls--t.'"

Flanagan then claimed she asked if she could "speak freely" during their one-on-one time and said, 'Hey Peter, they don't let me see you.'"

"I said, 'You clearly know they push some people forward, and they don't push others forward, and I was like, 'You've been in my position before. What do you want me to do?'" she said. "I saw…like things were getting in his head [and] that he wasn't able to make his own decision and it just kind of pissed me off."

Weber also said "the show wasn't the perfect avenue for us to really get along well." In addition, he talked about the topic on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.

"Kelley will be the first one to admit this: Kelley was not good for the show. [She] was not comfortable ever, never felt in her element. [She] was almost, like, too smart almost for the show. [She] was always trying to be steps ahead almost [and] overthinking it a little bit. And she'll be the first to admit it, and I'll agree," Weber said, later adding. "I feel like, for what it's worth, our relationship on the show didn't play out on the show in the best way for us. It wasn't going to work on the show if it was ever going to work for us, if that makes sense."