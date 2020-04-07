Uh, can anyone say...cringe?

It was another day for Hoda Kotb as she co-hosted Today on Tuesday morning—that is, until it was time for an interview with Tracy Morgan on live morning television. The anchor kicked off their interview by asking the comedian what life is like being at home with him and his family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, me and my wife have been quarantining it for like three weeks, so she's pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant," the star responded, referencing his wife of nearly five years, Megan Wollover. The couple are parents to 6-year-old daughter Maven.

While the TV mostly showed Morgan, anytime it cut to Kotb, she laughed it off and smiled through the awkward exchange.

"And also, we're role-playing a lot now," he added. "She's playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus and I'm the scientist who discovered the cure and she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life—and I mean anything."

Kotb's response? "You are a creative one."