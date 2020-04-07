Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is the talk of the town, thanks in part to when it dropped—as much of the country began to shelter in place as the coronavirus spread—and its truly bonkers subject matter. Originally a documentary about big cats and other exotic animals being held in the United States by private owners, Tiger King morphed from series to movie back to series and then into a true-crime series about Joe Exotic and a long-running feud with Carole Baskin as it bounced from CNN to Netflix, according to editor Doug Abel. And what viewers got in the seven-episode series is just the tip of the iceberg.

"We did end up with a lot of material, characters who didn't make it into the cut at all," Abel told The Hollywood Reporter.