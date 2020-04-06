Maeve Kennedy's Body Discovered 4 Days After Canoeing Accident

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 6:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The body of Maeve Kennedy has been recovered less than a week after she went missing on Thurs. April 2.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed in a statement that authorities recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy in the evening hours of April 6. Searchers from the Charles County Dive and Rescue were able to locate Mckean about 2.5 miles from her mother Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's house, where she and her son Gideon were last seen.

The search for Gideon's remains will resume on Tuesday morning. 

Authorities announced on Friday evening that the search for Maeve and Kennedy became a body recovery mission after they found their canoe tipped over in the water not far from the home. Maeve's husband, David McKean, shared his own statement on Facebook, in which he partly shared, "It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

"I know that people have many questions about what happened as we grapple with this tragedy," he continued, before sharing the sequence of events as it was shared to him. 

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Maeve McKean

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

He shared, "There has been an overwhelming outpouring of love and support from so many people. Given who Maeve and Gideon were, I am not the least surprised. I am trying my best to respond. Many have asked what they can do. I don't have any answers for that right now."

Maeve is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and is survived by the many relatives of the Kennedy family, including Maria Shriver, who said on Instagram, "My cousin Kathleen's statement says everything so beautifully." 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Death , Controversy , Celebrities , Celebrity Families , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.