When the show wrapped production, O'Hara was offered some keepsakes, including some of Moira's wardrobe and wigs. She said she wanted to clear up the notion that she stole anything. She was offered everything she took home. The wigs are not yet on display, however, that does not mean O'Hara doesn't treasure these mementos. Last year, during a particularly stressful evacuation caused by the Getty Fire in Los Angeles, O'Hara took the important belongings: passports, documents, baby photos and some of Moira's wardrobe.

"I kept running by it thinking, 'No, I can't. No, I can't—Yes!' I grabbed some of it. We took it to a hotel—luckily we got into a hotel here—and then I realized, 'Wait a minute, [Moira] was evacuated. The Roses were evacuated from their lives.' And it's weirdly appropriate, the episodes, the show is strangely appropriate right now because while being stuck together in one building, the Roses learn to be a family. And I think a lot of people, if they're fortunate enough to have homes and be together...It's a test for all families right now," O'Hara said.