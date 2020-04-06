Bhad Bhabie Claps Back After She's Accused of Darkening Her Skin

Bhad Bhabie isn't taking accusations that she darkened her skin lightly.

The 17-year-old rapper became a topic of discussion on the internet today when she posted videos of herself sporting quite a different look than what fans are used to typically seeing.

Some went as far to say that Bhabie, otherwise known as Danielle Bregoli, purposefully altered her skin tone to appear as a different race.

"Umm I think that foundation is a little bit too dark on your face," one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, "Okay this is blackfishing now for sure," referencing a term used when describing the use of makeup to appear black.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" songstress rejected such claims, instead urging her critics to turn their attention to the coronavirus pandemic.