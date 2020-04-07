Dip Your Toes Into Shapewear With Kim Kardashian's New SKIMS Launch

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you still haven't tried SKIMS shapewear, what are you waiting for? The size-inclusive brand that Kim Kardashian dreamed up has a new collection coming out on April 8 called Smooth Essentials, which as its name implies, offers a great way to dip your toes into shapewear. The SKIMS.com launch will include a simple smooth tank that you can pair with one three new styles of underwear, all of which hold you in and smooth things out. They will be available in five tonal colors and in sizes XXS to 4X.

Catch a sneak-peek of the drop below, and say sayonara to bulky bra and underwear lines ruining your outfit once and for all.