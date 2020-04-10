Technically, they had crossed paths more than a few times before then, but Kylie had always assumed he didn't really like her as they had never exchanged more than a few words in all the years he'd been a member of brother-in-law Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music family.

Standing in front of him in the fields of the Empire Polo Club, though, their first hang having gone extraordinarily well, it was clear just how wrong she was.

"I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you,'" she told GQ of her response to the inquiry that kicked off their modern day love story. "So I just went on tour." The decision made in mere moments, she hopped aboard his bus "and then we rode off into the sunset."

As they traipsed from Wallingford, Connecticut to Pittsburgh to Portsmouth, Virginia, reveling in the rare opportunity to simply be Kylie, a teenager from Calabasas, Calif., and Jacques Berman Webster, a Houston native with a few credits from the University of Texas and a good ear for beats, they each fell hard.

"It was organic," she explained to GQ. "We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us."