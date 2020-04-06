All Rise Is Doing a Virtual Episode About Coronavirus

The show is finding a way to go on.

While every TV show has shut down production due to the current pandemic, CBS' All Rise is going back into production virtually to try something brand new.

The drama, which is set in a Los Angeles courthouse, will air an episode shot on FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom, and other social media and technology as a way to show how the LA justice system is still operating during the pandemic, while still following all social distancing guidelines, with insight from consulting producer and former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti.

Footage will be shot virtually in the series regulars' homes, with VFX used to recreate the show's sets, and exterior footage will be shot by a single cinematographer in a vehicle to show how the characters and the city are managing the "new normal."