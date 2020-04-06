The story of Joe Exotic, aka Joe Maldonado-Passage, isn't done yet. The subject of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, will go under the magnifying glass once again for Investigation Discovery's Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic.

According to ID, the special is the "definitive sequel" to Tiger King, which spotlighted Joe Exotic, now in prison on charges stemming from a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, another subject of Tiger King. In a press release, ID said Investigating the Stranger World of Joe Exotic "delves into the biggest mystery in true crime today, helmed by the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic, himself."