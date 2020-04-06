Kendall Jenner Hoped Justin and Hailey Bieber Would End Up Together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's marriage was something few could predict—including Kendall Jenner.

When the now-married pair got engaged in July 2018, just weeks after rekindling their years-long on-and-off romance, the move took many by surprise. After all, he and ex Selena Gomez had seemingly called it quits again only a few months earlier. Making matters even more unpredictable, the couple really surprised fans when they headed into a New York City courthouse two months after getting engaged and tied the knot.

In fact, the whirlwind engagement even made Hailey do a double check. "I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, 'This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea,'" she recalled in his Seasons YouTube docuseries. "Because, in my heart, I knew that that's what I wanted to do."

Now, as revealed in a recent Instagram Live with the Mr. and Mrs., gal pal Kendall Jenner equally wanted the relationship for her famous friends, but didn't necessarily know it would come true.