Could Courteney Cox be any better at social media?

On Sunday, the Friends alum put her spin on the "Savage" Dance Challenge with an epic video that even had her pal Jennifer Aniston laughing.

While mastering the moves to the viral TikTok challenge, Courteney played around with different filters to create two drastically different videos. In the first, she used the baby filter from Snapchat and in the second, she opted for the man filter and looked completely unrecognizable. She even changed into a dark button-up shirt to really get into character.

"Dealer's choice," she captioned the post. After unveiling her masterpiece on Instagram, the Cougar Town star was met with an influx of comments from her fans. Among them was Jennifer, who commented, "I. Am. DYING---with laughing" along with a string of crying laughing emojis and a pair of clapping hands. Julianne Moore and Charlie Puth also applauded Courtney using emojis, but it was David Spade that really nailed it. "Is the grey shirt Rob Lowe or Jared Leto?" he commented. "Either way great dancing."