Peter Weber is living in a Full House.

The Bachelor star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video of himself social distancing with Kelley Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick in Chicago amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The clip showed the reality stars listening to the Full House theme song and giving the sitcom's classic intro their own special twist. Kendrick also shared the video via TikTok. As fans are well aware, Weber and fellow franchise member Tyler Cameron have been having a friendly competition on the social network ever since the model started trolling the pilot over his skills. The Bachelorette season 15 celebs are now competing in a TikTok dance battle in attempts to raise $10,000 for the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund.

This wasn't the first time fans had seen Weber, Flanagan and Kendrick star in a TikTok video together. In fact, the trio has been sharing tons of social media content over the past week and a half.