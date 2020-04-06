by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 7:31 AM
She's back! The Walking Dead "ended" season 10 with a look at what's to come when the season's true finale airs sometime in 2020 and that includes Lauren Cohan's return to the series as Maggie.
While filmed months ago, AMC delayed the release of the true season 10 finale after production was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. "Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year," AMC said in a statement.
The trailer for the finale featured Cohan's first appearance on the series since she exited in season nine. Cohan went to star in the short-lived ABC series Whiskey Cavalier opposite Scott Foley. In the sneak peek, Maggie receives a letter detailing the slaughter the Whisperers brought down upon the zombie apocalypse survivors. Her character left the show to go help new establish new communities.
In October, AMC announced season 11 would feature the full-time return of Cohan and the character Maggie.
"The Walking Dead burst out of the gate ten years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, said in a statement. "And now ten years later—led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television—this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset. We're delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months."
The Walking Dead finale will air later in 2020.
